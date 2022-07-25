The troubles of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray do not seem to end. Uddhav Thackeray has been trying to save the party since the loss of power in Maharashtra, but seems to be failing in that too. Senior party leader and Deputy Leader of the Legislative Assembly Arjun Khotkar has met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Delhi. Arjun Khotkar is considered to have good influence in Jalna district. Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve was also present during Khotkar's meeting with Eknath Shinde. After this meeting, there are speculations that Arjun Khotkar may soon leave Uddhav Thackeray and join Eknath Shinde camp.

The discussion of this meeting is also in full swing because Arjun Khotkar had said two days ago that I will be in Shiv Sena for the rest of my life. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had also entrusted the responsibility of deputy leader to Khotkar. But today Khotkar directly reached Delhi and met the Maharashtra Chief Minister. It is believed that Eknath Shinde has made a settlement between Arjun Khotkar and Raosaheb Danve. Both the leaders are residents of Jalna and a big dispute broke out between them in 2019. At that time, Uddhav Thackeray had resolved the dispute between the two leaders by mediating. But now after the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, there is talk about whom Arjun Khotkar will support.

A question arose in front of Khotkar that if he has to support Shinde who joined BJP, then what will happen to the struggle against Raosaheb Danve. Now it is reported that Eknath Shinde has convinced both the leaders to come together. Let us tell you that Arjun Khotkar is also on the target of ED for some time now. In such a situation, it is believed that he may decide to leave Uddhav Thackeray and go with the Eknath Shinde faction to avoid investigation. Although till now no official statement has been given by Arjun Khotkar himself, but meeting the CM by going to Delhi has clear indication that he is thinking of something big.