Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray today (Friday). This meeting of both the leaders will take place at 12.00 PM. Fadnavis will go to Raj Thackeray's house to meet him. This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the formation of the Eknath Shinde government in the state. Let us tell you that Devendra Fadnavis had praised Raj Thackeray in the past. In such a situation, many meanings can be drawn from this meeting. There is a discussion that Devendra Fadnavis can offer his son Amit Thackeray to join the Shinde government in front of Raj Thackeray in the meeting.

Let us inform that Raj Thackeray has given his support to the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Earlier, Raj Thackeray had wished Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. There has been no division of the ministry in the Shinde government so far. There is a discussion that whenever the ministry is formed in the coming time, Amit Thackeray can get a place in it. However, while giving information about this, Raj Thackeray has said that there is nothing like this.

If Amit Thackeray accepts the post of minister, then he will have to become a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council. BJP's move to make Amit Thackeray a minister may be to hurt Shiv Sena, as Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is set to take over the reins of Shiv Sena and Fadnavis's move to bring Amit into the cabinet is likely to hurt Shiv Sena. Both Amit and Aditya are being projected as youth leaders so that they can bring youth into their camp.