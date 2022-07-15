NewsIndia
RAJ THACKERAY

Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to meet Raj Thackeray today, may give THIS offer amid Shiv Sena crisis

Maharashtra Political Crisis: There has been no division of the ministry in the Eknath Shinde government so far. There is a discussion that whenever the ministry is formed in the coming time, Amit Thackeray can get a place in it. However, while giving information about this, Raj Thackeray has said that there is nothing like this.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
  • Raj Thackeray has given his support to the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.
  • Raj Thackeray had wished Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
  • This meeting of both the leaders will take place at 12.00 PM.

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to meet Raj Thackeray today, may give THIS offer amid Shiv Sena crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray today (Friday). This meeting of both the leaders will take place at 12.00 PM. Fadnavis will go to Raj Thackeray's house to meet him. This will be the first meeting of the two leaders after the formation of the Eknath Shinde government in the state. Let us tell you that Devendra Fadnavis had praised Raj Thackeray in the past. In such a situation, many meanings can be drawn from this meeting. There is a discussion that Devendra Fadnavis can offer his son Amit Thackeray to join the Shinde government in front of Raj Thackeray in the meeting. 

Let us inform that Raj Thackeray has given his support to the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Earlier, Raj Thackeray had wished Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. There has been no division of the ministry in the Shinde government so far. There is a discussion that whenever the ministry is formed in the coming time, Amit Thackeray can get a place in it. However, while giving information about this, Raj Thackeray has said that there is nothing like this.

If Amit Thackeray accepts the post of minister, then he will have to become a member of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council. BJP's move to make Amit Thackeray a minister may be to hurt Shiv Sena, as Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is set to take over the reins of Shiv Sena and Fadnavis's move to bring Amit into the cabinet is likely to hurt Shiv Sena. Both Amit and Aditya are being projected as youth leaders so that they can bring youth into their camp. 

Raj ThackerayDevendra FadnavisMaharashtra political crisisShiv SenaUddhav Thackeray

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country