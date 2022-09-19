Maharashtra Politics: 'Don't visit Kurduvadi...': Sharad Pawar receives THREAT CALL in the morning - Read Details

NCP President Sharad Pawar received a threatening phone call. Sharad Pawar was warned not to visit Kurduvadi in the morning. But even after this call, Sharad Pawar had completed the planned tour. Pawar was threatened by an unknown person not to visit Kurduvadi this morning. Even after this call, Sharad Pawar did not waver and completed the tour of Kurduvadi. The identity of the caller and why he made the threat is yet to be revealed.

According to sources, the Mumbai Police Control Room received this call. The police have taken serious action against this phone call. The number of the unknown person making the threat has been recorded. The police are looking for this number. The threat call is reported to have come from Solapur. Police are searching for the person. However, Mumbai Police has denied this report saying that no such call has been received by them.

Meanwhile, there is a tug of war between the Shiv Sena and a group of rebel MLAs to get Dadar's Shivaji Park ground for the Dussehra gathering , and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to decide who to give permission to. On the other hand, MMRDA has accepted the application made by a group of rebel MLAs to get MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla complex. So, whether Shiv Sena will get a field for the Dussehra gathering or not is still in the bouquet. Now NCP President Sharad Pawar has commented on this while talking to the media in Solapur.

Sharad Pawar has backed Shiv Sena. "The Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray is today working under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Considering that it is their tradition to hold Dussehra Mela, their demand is not wrong," said Sharad Pawar. Speaking further, he said, "Eknath Shinde has the right to hold Dussehra Mela, he can also do it. They asked BKC ground for it and they got it. So, there is no reason to oppose others. Shiv Sena also needs to be allowed.