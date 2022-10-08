NewsIndia
SHIV SENA

Maharashtra politics: 'In 100 days of Shinde-BJP govt, leaders only visited Ganpati, Navratri pandals', says Congress' Nana Patole

Patole also alleged the law and order situation in the state has "deteriorated" ever since the new government assumed office.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:01 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • The opposition Congress on Friday took potshots at the Eknath Shinde-BJP govt in Maharashtra
  • The Eknath Shinde-BJP govt in Maharashtra completed 100 days in office
  • Congress leader Patole said govt provided little help to farmers whose crops were damaged in the rain

Mumbai: The opposition Congress on Friday took potshots at the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra over the completion of 100 days in office, saying during the period its leaders have only visited Ganpati and Navratri pandals and worked to save the ruling coalition.

In these 100 days, the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has worked to drive away mega projects like the Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductor plant, which was initially planned in Maharashtra, but was later shifted to adjoining Gujarat, said state Congress president Nana Patole said.

Also Read: Shiv Sena symbol row: Shinde faction claims 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, EC asks Thackeray camp to respond

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and deputy CM, respectively, on June 30 after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"In these 100 days, the ED (Eknath-Devendra and also a reference to the anti-money laundering central agency) government only accepted felicitation invites, visited pandals during Ganeshotsav and Navratri, and worked to save itself," he said.

The Congress leader claimed farmers, whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains, have got little help from the state government. Patole alleged the law and order situation in the state has "deteriorated" ever since the new government assumed office.

