Shiv Sena symbol row: Shinde faction claims 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, EC asks Thackeray camp to respond

EC's directive to the Thackeray faction came on Friday, when the Shinde faction submitted a memorandum seeking allocation of the 'bow and arrow' election symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll approaches.

New Delhi: Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena met the Election Commission of India on Friday (October 7, 2022) and staked claim for the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol. The Election Commission has asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena to respond by Saturday to the claim made by rival Eknath Shinde camp in view of the upcoming assembly bypoll in the state.

The Shinde faction submitted a memorandum seeking allocation of the ‘bow and arrow' election symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll approaches.

In a letter to Thackeray, the Commission asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2:00 pm on October 8.

(With agency inputs)

