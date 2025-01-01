Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Push For Reunion Of Sharad, Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Politics: Since the split of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), two key elections have concluded - the Lok Sabha polls and the Maharashtra assembly elections. While the Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP outsmarted Ajit Pawar's NCP by winning 8 seats, in the Maharashtra assembly polls, the game was reversed. NCP bagged 41 seats while the NCP-SP was confined to just 10 seats in the assembly polls. Despite the political differences, Ajit Pawar maintained decorum and did not go after his uncle Sharad Pawar. After the assembly election result, Ajit Pawar was seen interacting with nephew Rohit Pawar where the former said that Rohit could win the poll as he did not campaign in the seat.

Ajit Pawar, who started out in politics as his uncle's protege, parted ways with him after more than three decades by splitting the party and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state in July 2023.

With Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar hinting that their personal relations remain good, now the leaders and family members from both sides are pushing for a reunion between the two leaders once again. NCP leader Praful Patel, who is likely to get a berth in the Modi cabinet, termed Sharad Pawar their 'deity'. Patel said that Sharad Pawar is like a 'deity' for NCP leaders and commands a high degree of respect. "If the Pawar family comes together, it will make us extremely happy," he said.

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari opined that both Pawars could reunited if 'both make the effort'. NCP's ally BJP has also said that it has no problem with both Pawars joining hands.

The biggest message has come from Asha-tai Pawar, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother, who on Wednesday said she prayed to Lord Vitthal that her son and his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar should come together again. "I prayed that all the grievances within the Pawar family should end, and Ajit and Sharad Pawar come together again. I hope my prayers will be granted," she said.

Her remarks came amid speculation that efforts to bring the rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party together were underway after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Elsewhere, another NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal said he was too junior to speak on such matters, but a reunion would benefit party workers like him.

Jitendra Awhad, NCP-SP leader has also maintained that it's Pawar's family matter and he has no objection to the reconciliation.