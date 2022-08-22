The political turmoil in Maharashtra does not seem to be diminishing. Now the meeting between the new Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar and former Chief Minister of the state Ashok Chavan creates a stir in Maharashtra politics. However, both telling this as 'courtesy meeting'. It is reported that the meeting between the Congress and Eknath Shinde's minister continued for about half an hour. The special thing is that even during the trust vote, Chavan's absence was also in the news. According to media reports, Minister Sattar, who came to Nanded on an official visit on Sunday, met Chavan. The minister said that senior Congress leader and his late father Union Minister Shankarrao Chavan have guided him in politics and his relations have not changed due to politics. The special thing is that Sattar had also been a part of Congress before joining Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde's minister said, "He (Chavan) has the understanding of Marathwada and Maharashtra. He also understands the issues of farmers. Apart from taking his blessings, I will also seek his guidance as Agriculture Minister." He reached Chavan's residence soon after attending the review meeting of his department. They met for about half an hour in a room where no one was allowed to go.

The current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revolted in June, along with the party's MLAs, after which the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra fell. During this political incident, there was an opportunity to trust vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, in which Shinde Camp won.