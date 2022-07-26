BJP MP Ramdas Tadas has cleared the way to become the president of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Council. Election for the post of President of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council will be held in Nagpur on 31st July. But as Kakasaheb Pawar and Dhavalsingh Mohite Patil withdrew their candidature, this election has gone uncontested. Ramdas Tadas is an MP from Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency. Tadas himself has been 'Vidarbha Kesari' four times.

The Maharashtra State Wrestling Council headed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar was disbanded a few days ago. At that time it was also discussed that this decision was made for political reasons after the Shinde-BJP government came to power. BJP's attempt to take control of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council dominated by Sharad Pawar is a picture of success. Kakasaheb Pawar will be the secretary, while Vaibhav Landge will be the vice president.

Ramdas Tadas holds the post of Vice President of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council. Tadas himself has been 'Vidarbha Kesari' four times. Taddas is still often seen entering the wrestling arena. Ramdas Tadas is MP from Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency on BJP ticket for the second time in a row. In 2014, he defeated the Congress candidate Sagar Meghe by securing more than two lakh votes. He managed to retain his seat in 2019. He has held the post of chairman of Deoli Municipal Council.