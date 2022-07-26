NewsIndia
SHARAD PAWAR

Maharashtra Politics: Now BIG Setback for Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief LOSES control of THIS

The Maharashtra State Wrestling Council headed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar was disbanded a few days ago. At that time it was also discussed that this decision was made for political reasons after the Shinde-BJP government came to power.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP MP Ramdas Tadas has cleared the way to become the president of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Council.
  • BJP's attempt to take control of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council dominated by Sharad Pawar is a picture of success.
  • Kakasaheb Pawar will be the secretary, while Vaibhav Landge will be the vice president.

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Politics: Now BIG Setback for Sharad Pawar, NCP Chief LOSES control of THIS

BJP MP Ramdas Tadas has cleared the way to become the president of the Maharashtra State Wrestling Council. Election for the post of President of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council will be held in Nagpur on 31st July. But as Kakasaheb Pawar and Dhavalsingh Mohite Patil withdrew their candidature, this election has gone uncontested. Ramdas Tadas is an MP from Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency. Tadas himself has been 'Vidarbha Kesari' four times.

The Maharashtra State Wrestling Council headed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar was disbanded a few days ago. At that time it was also discussed that this decision was made for political reasons after the Shinde-BJP government came to power. BJP's attempt to take control of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council dominated by Sharad Pawar is a picture of success. Kakasaheb Pawar will be the secretary, while Vaibhav Landge will be the vice president.

Also Read: Maharashtra Politics: Aaditya Thackeray in BIG Trouble! Modi government takes BOLD step amid Shiv Sena crisis

Ramdas Tadas holds the post of Vice President of Maharashtra State Wrestling Council. Tadas himself has been 'Vidarbha Kesari' four times. Taddas is still often seen entering the wrestling arena. Ramdas Tadas is MP from Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency on BJP ticket for the second time in a row. In 2014, he defeated the Congress candidate Sagar Meghe by securing more than two lakh votes. He managed to retain his seat in 2019. He has held the post of chairman of Deoli Municipal Council. 

Sharad PawarNCP chiefMaharashtra politicsRamdas TadasMaharashtra State Wrestling CouncilShiv SenaEknath Shinde

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?