The expansion of the cabinet in Maharashtra will happen after the presidential election. This information has been given by Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of CM Eknath Shinde faction. Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister on June 30 and they are the only cabinet members at present.

Earlier too, Kesarkar was asked whether the cabinet expansion was being delayed due to the ongoing legal battle between the Shinde camp and the Shiv Sena faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kesarkar had said, "the MLAs would be busy with the Presidential elections... so who would have the time to take oath? We are not in hurry. Now it has been decided that the cabinet will be expanded only after the presidential election." Let us tell you that the presidential election is to be held on July 18.

Also Read: Shiv Sena crisis: 'How did Aurangzeb become your relative?', Sanjay Raut taunts Eknath Shinde for THIS

Meanwhile, the decision of the previous Uddhav Thackeray government to change the names of two places in Maharashtra, Aurangabad and Osmanabad, has been put on hold by the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the time being. The Shinde Fadnavis government will put this proposal in front of the cabinet afresh. At the time, the Uddhav Thackeray government took the decision, when the governor had written a letter to the government to prove the majority. Questions were being raised on this decision.