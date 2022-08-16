Santosh Bangar, a close associate of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was accused of verbally abusing and even slapping the manager of a catering company. According to the sources, he was not happy with the quality of food. Allegation against the catering company is that the mid-day meal provided to the workers in Hingoli is not healthy to eat. After receiving this complaint, Santosh went to the office of the catering company. He asked the manager why such food was given. The manager countered that the food, which was claimed to be spoiled, would be replaced. Allegedly, MLA Santosh did not heed the words of the manager. After that he slapped the manager.

Santosh claims that the catering company did not prepare the menu that the state government prepared for the mid-day meal. Not only this, the catering company provided substandard food to the workers of his assembly constituency Hingoli. After that he went to the office of the catering company. However, he did not comment on the allegations of slapping against him.

The Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' announced Bangar's removal from the post and said the action was initiated for anti-party activities. The action was taken on the order of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the Marathi publication said. Bangar had joined the Shinde camp some hours before the floor test of the latter's government on July 4.