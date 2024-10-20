Shrikant Pangarkar, Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder, Joins Shiv Sena

Shrikant Pangarkar, a former Shiv Sainik and one of the accused in the 2017 assassination of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh has officially rejoined the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pangarkar was welcomed back into the party on Friday in Jalna by senior party leader and former state minister, Arjun Khotkar.

According to Khotkar, Pangarkar is an ex-Shiv Sena member returning to the party fold. He has been appointed as the head of the assembly poll campaign for the Jalna constituency.

Khotkar himself expressed a desire to run for the assembly seat in Jalna, although seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling alliance, the Mahayuti (which includes Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction), are still being negotiated.

Pangarkar’s Alleged Role in Gauri Lankesh's Murder

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist and vocal critic of right-wing extremism, was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder identified Shrikant Pangarkar as a close associate of the prime suspect, Amol Kale.

As per the investigation, Kale received orders from men based in Maharashtra to carry out the assassination. Pangarkar was found to have been in contact with Kale both before and after the murder, establishing a possible link to the crime. He was arrested in August 2018 in connection with the case.

Legal Battles and Bail Grant

Pangarkar, who had served as a municipal councillor in Jalna under the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006, had left the party in 2011 after being denied an election ticket. He subsequently joined the right-wing group, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

In September 2023, Pangarkar was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court after being in custody for several years due to his alleged involvement in the Lankesh murder case. His release came just a day before the six-year anniversary of Gauri Lankesh’s assassination.

Other Allegations Against Pangarkar

Pangarkar was also implicated in a 2018 case involving an arms haul and a conspiracy to attack the Sunburn music festival in Pune. He, along with four other co-accused, faced charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosives Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

However, the Bombay High Court granted him and his co-accused bail in August 2023, citing insufficient evidence to prove the conspiracy charges.