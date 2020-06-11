Maharashtra records 3607 new COVID-19 cases with 152 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Thursday (June 11) recorded 3607 new coronavirus cases with 152 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 46078 patients have recovered and discharged in Maharashtra, which has 97648 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest state health department data.

Maharashtra has been recording 100-plus fatalities and new patients over 2000 daily for the past 11 days. The state`s death toll of 152 marks an increase of 3 over the previous high of 149 notched on June 10, with the month proving to be a nightmare with 3-digit death figures being notched almost daily.

With 152 deaths, the state`s death toll has zoomed to 3,590 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from Wednesday`s 94,041 to climb to 97,648 on Thursday.

In Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 cases positive patients has increased to 54085. The city has recorded 97 deaths in the last 24 hours with a total of 1954 deaths.



Dharavi in Mumbai, however, witnessed 20 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1984 infected patients. A total of 75 deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in Dharavi.

According to the state's health department, the total number of cases declared till date, 47,968 are active cases, increasing by 1,894 over Wednesday`s 46,074.

Despite the growing number of COVID-19 deaths and cases, the state's recovery rate stands today at 47.02 per cent and a mortality (death) rate 3.07 per cent.

Besides Mumbai`s 97 deaths, there were 20 fatalities in Thane (Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali), 8 each in Pune and Solapur, 6 in Aurangabad, 5 in Nashik, 2 each in Palghar and Latur, and one each in Ratnagiri, Hingoli, Jalna, and Nanded.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that an additional 500 ICU beds will be made available at the Seven Hills and St. George hospitals in Mumbai within a week. As the city continues to grapple with Covid-19, between 200 and 300 doctors from rural areas of the state will be brought to the city to help cope with the patients` rush.

Maharashtra now has 95 labs for Covid-19 tests, including 41 in the private sector, while the number of tests conducted to date is 609,317, of which 16 per cent have returned positive.

Meanwhile, the state government today suspended the Dean and five others after the horrifying incident of a "missing" 82-year old woman Covid-19 patient found dead in a toilet of the Jalgaon Civil Hospital.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope told IANS that Dean BR Khaire, a superintendent, the attached medical college principal, nurse, and security person were slapped with suspension orders.

The woman had tested Covid-19 positive on May 27 and had been admitted to another hospital before she was shifted to the JCH and police teams were sent there to investigate. The JCH authorities reportedly confirmed that she was seen in the ward till June 2 after which the whereabouts of the woman was not known.

On Wednesday morning, some people reported a foul smell emanating from one of the toilets in the hospital, and the missing woman`s body was found.