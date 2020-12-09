Maharashtra records 4,981 new COVID-19 cases with 75 new deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday (December) recorded 4,981 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 18,64,348, according to a state health bulletin. The state also witnessed as many as 75 new deaths and the death toll reached 47,902.

A total of 5,111 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases in Maharashtra to 17,42,191. The state has 73,166 active coronavirus patients.

Mumbai city reported 716 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall COVID-19 case count to 2,87,898, while its death toll rose to 10,929 with 15 deaths being reported during the day, said the state health department.

Live TV

It further stated that the Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,441 new cases, which pushed the total count to 6,43,708. A total of 18,649 people have reportedly died so far in the region.

In the Pune division, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 4,64,638 and deaths at 10,992. Nashik division's cumulative case count stood at 2,52,076 and death toll at 4,637.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,793 cases and 3,921 deaths; Aurangabad division 69,525 cases and 1,760 deaths; Latur division 76,494 cases and 2,314 deaths, Akola division 60,474 cases and 1,447 deaths, and Nagpur division 1,80,816 cases and 4,066 deaths, the heath deaprtment said.