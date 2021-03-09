Maharashtra records 9,927 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday (March 9) reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department bulletin. With this, the cumulative count of the cases reached 22,38,398 in the state.

Registering as many as 12,182 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra`s total recovery count went up to 20,89,294. The state currently has a total of 95,322 active cases, while the total death toll stands at 52,556. After several days, the number of active cases declined a little, as there were 97,637 active cases on Monday.

Pune city reported the highest 1,110 new cases, taking its tally to 1,01,389. Mumbai city reported 1,012 new cases taking its tally to 3,35,595, while two deaths took the fatality count to 11,510.

Mumbai division, which includes surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,940 new cases and 11 deaths. It increased the cumulative infection figure in the region to 7,44,060 and the death toll to 19,901.

Nashik division's COVID-19 tally stood at 3,04,620 with a death count of 5,318, while the number of cases recorded in the Pune division so far stood at 5,43,514 and deaths at 11,810.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,20,513 cases and 4,080 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 85,325 and death count at 2,068.

Latur division has reported 89,124 cases until now and 2,554 fatalities. Akola division has recorded 1,09,689 cases while 1,863 people have succumbed to the disease until now. Nagpur division has reported 2,41,407 infections and 4,872 fatalities so far.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reached 3,35,584 after 1,012 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive time the daily addition is 1000 plus, civic officials were quoted by PTI.

The daily growth rate of cases increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.32 per cent now, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 219 days, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The city has 21 containment zones and 214 sealed buildings, the data showed.

According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 15,388 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the country to 1,87,462.

With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 1,12,44,786, and the death toll stands at 1,57,930. A total of 1,08,99,394 recoveries, including 16,596 in the last 24 hours have been reported so far.

(With Agency Inputs)