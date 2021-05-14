Maharashtra records drop in new COVID-19 cases, death rate remains high

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 42,582 new COVID-19 cases while 850 more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department reported.

With the addition of 42,582 COVID-19 cases on Thursday (May 13), down from 46,781 on Wednesday (May 12), the state's caseload increased to 52,69,292, while the death toll reached 78,857, it said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths and 71,966 recoveries.

Of the 850 fatalities, 409 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 160 last week and the rest 281 before the last week but were added to the toll on Thursday, the department said.

As many as 54,535 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total recoveries to 46,54,731, the department said.

Maharashtra now has 5,33,294 active cases.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 88.34 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.50 per cent, it said.

The case positivity rate (percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for COVID-19) was 17.36 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai city registered 1,952 new cases, taking its tally to 6,83,185, while the state capital's fatality count rose to 14,040 with 68 new deaths.

The larger Mumbai administrative division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, reported 5,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 183 deaths.

