Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 restrictions- Check what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on late Monday (January 31, 2022) night further relaxed the Covid-19 curbs across the state as the daily coronavirus infections declined.

The restrictrions have been eased in districts which have administered 90% of single-dose and 70% of the double dose of vaccination for 18 years or above.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, spas, swimming pools and amusement parks can now reopen with 50 per cent capacity. These relaxations will come into effect in the state from today (February 1, 2022).

Revised directions for containing the spread of COVID pic.twitter.com/qmluIdJ8cs — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 31, 2022

The order said, “All National Parks and Safaris to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the state. All visitors should be necessarily be fully vaccinated. Authorities are allowed to impose restrictions on the number of people visiting these places at any time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“All tourist spots that are ticketed to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the state. All visitors should be necessarily be fully vaccinated. Authorities are allowed to impose restrictions on the number of people visiting these places at any time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the order added.

COVID-19 curbs have been eased in 11 districts of Maharashtra- Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur.

The state government also allowed beaches, gardens and parks to remain open as per timings fixed by the local authorities. Restaurants and theatres in the state would also continue to operate. In bhajans, cultural and folk entertainment programmes, the government has only permitted 50 per cent people.

Additionally, the state government has allowed 200 people or guests up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls in marriages and wedding functions, while there is no limit on the number of attendees for last rites and funerals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in the Mumbai region, due to the infection, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.

Live TV