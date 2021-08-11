Maharashtra relaxes COVID curbs, extends timings of hotels, restaurants, check details

New Delhi: Relaxing COVID-19 curbs further in view of the current coronavirus situation in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday (August 11) allowed all hotels and restaurants to function till 10 pm in the state. As per the notification from the government, all these hotels and restaurants can function with 50 per cent capacity. As of now, hotels and restaurants were only allowed to operate till 4 pm.

A statement from the Maharashtra government said that detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued shortly.

For quite some time, restaurant owners, shopping malls and other establishments have been demanding that the state government extend the current timings.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday attended a meeting with COVID task force and discussed the possibility of granting more relaxations in restrictions while observing precautions. On August 8, CM Uddhav had announced that fully vaccinated citizens in Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail of the facility.

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on August 10, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

