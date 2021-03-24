With 47262 new COVID-19 cases, India records highest single-day spike of 2021

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 47,262 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which is the highest reported single-day rise for the year 2021. This takes the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,34,058, as per the Union Health Ministry.

While the active caseload too rose sharply for the 14th consecutive day and was recorded at 3,68,457, comprising 3.14 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 95.49 per cent, the ministry said in an update.

Incidentally, this is the highest recorded daily rise in number of COVID-19 infections in the last 132 days, while the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,60,441, with 275 latest deaths, the highest in around 83 days.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, and 40 lakh cases on September 5. It crossed the grim mark of 50 lakh cases on September 16 and went past 60 lakh on September 28.

On October 11 it crossed 70 lakh, 80 lakh on October 29, on November 20 it had breached 90 lakh and the one crore-mark was surpassed on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,64,38,861 samples have been tested till March 23, with 10,25,628 samples tested on Tuesday.