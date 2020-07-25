Maharashtra reports 9,251 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, total surges to 3,66,368; death count at 13,389

Mumbai: Maharashtra that has been the worst COVID-19-hit state across India reported 9,251 new cases on Saturday (July 25, 2020). State's total count has now surged to 3,66,368 in the past 24 hours.

The coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra was increased by 257 to 13,389.

On a good note, 7,227 people recovered from coronavirus on Saturday. The total number of recoveries across the state has now touched 2,01,194.

Mumbai has been involved in reporting the most number of positive infections in Maharashtra as the capital city has so far registered 1,08,060 coronavirus cases. Mumbai's death count in the past 24 hours increased by 52 to 6,036.

One of Asia's largest slums, Dharavi in Mumbai recorded 10 new cases. Dharavi has so far reported 2,529 coronavirus confirmed cases. The active count in Dharavi stands at 124.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched dedicated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan for treatment of COVID-19 patients, along with KDMC’s Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada and Kalyan.

The Patidar Bhavan, Dombivli COVID Care centre is equipped with 210 beds, of which 200 have oxygen facilities and 10 are semi-ICU beds.

Clinics, restroom and lodging facilities for the medical staff have also been incorporated in the facility.

On the other hand, the COVID Care Centre in Kalyan is equipped with 100 oxygen beds, 84 normal beds and 10 semi ICU beds. The KDMC has also set up its own well-equipped swab testing centre on PPP basis in Kalyan which can run an estimated of 3000 tests/per day.

The Kalyan-Dombivli area saw a rise of 434 new cases. There has been a total of 18,165 coronavirus confirmed infections in these areas to date.

The Raigad district witnessed 452 new cases that took the total tally to 12,922.