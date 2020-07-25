हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Maharashtra cuts syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent for academic year 2020-21

Maharashtra has been the worst-COVID-19-hit state across India with a total of 3,57,117 infections.

Maharashtra cuts syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent for academic year 2020-21
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday (July 25, 2020) announced to cut down the syllabus of classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Schools have not been reopened physically, so the government has taken the decision to cut down the syllabus of classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent to ease the burden on students," said Varsha Gaikwad, Minister Of School Education, Maharashtra.

"Even due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, the academic year 2020-21 has started from June 15 and we have taken various alternative methods to reach out to students," she added.

Earlier on July 7, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had rationalised the syllabus for classes 9-12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) up to 30 per cent by retaining the core subjects, due to the coronavirus crisis. 

Maharashtra has been the worst-COVID-19-hit state across India with a total of 3,57,117 infections, of which, 1,44,018 are still active.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 13,132 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCOVID-19MaharashtraEducation
Next
Story

Social media fake followers racket: Chtrbox CEO Pranay Swaroop reportedly has 30,000 clients
  • 13,36,861Confirmed
  • 31,358Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35S

Zee News campaign made in India gets huge support from India