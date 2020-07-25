Maharashtra cuts syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent for academic year 2020-21

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday (July 25, 2020) announced to cut down the syllabus of classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Schools have not been reopened physically, so the government has taken the decision to cut down the syllabus of classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent to ease the burden on students," said Varsha Gaikwad, Minister Of School Education, Maharashtra.

"Even due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, the academic year 2020-21 has started from June 15 and we have taken various alternative methods to reach out to students," she added.

Earlier on July 7, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had rationalised the syllabus for classes 9-12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) up to 30 per cent by retaining the core subjects, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @cbseindia29 @mygovindia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 7, 2020

Maharashtra has been the worst-COVID-19-hit state across India with a total of 3,57,117 infections, of which, 1,44,018 are still active.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 13,132 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra.