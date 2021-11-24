Maharashtra schools for Classes 1-4 to reopen soon? Check details here

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government can soon take a decision on reopening schools for primary classes amid improving COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the task force set up for children approved the restarting of schools for Classes 1-4. Further, he reportedly said a decision can be taken during a state Cabinet meeting on Thursday. He also stressed vaccinating kids aged 12 to 18 against the coronavirus.

As per reports, a meeting of the state government officials was held on Tuesday (November 23) night with the Corona Task Force members to take a call on the matter. The task force has permitted physical classes with strict adherence to coronavirus protocols.

After the approval of the task force, now the matter will be raised before the cabinet by the Ministry of Education.

Schools are likely to reopen for primary classes in the coming 10 days if the Maharashtra cabinet gives a go-ahead. Schools will open gradually in urban areas.

The task force also iterated that as soon as the inoculation drive begins for children, they should be vaccinated.

Maharashtra schools in rural areas for classes 5 to 12 students had commenced on October 4, 2021. While schools in urban areas started physical classes for classes 8 to 12 students on the same day. However, physical classes were not made mandatory for the students.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra logged 766 new COVID-19 infections and 19 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 66,31,297 and death toll to 1,40,766, the health department said on Tuesday. The active coronavirus cases in the state remained below 10,000 for the third consecutive day, the bulletin added.

(With agency inputs)

