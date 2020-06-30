Maharashtra sees 4878 new cases in 24 hours; death toll at 7855

Mumbai: Corona positive patients in Maharashtra have increased to 174761, with 4878 new cases in the last 24 hours. The state has witnessed as many as 245 COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 7855, according to the latest reports.

However, 1951 COVID patients were discharged today, while 90911 patients have so far recovered and discharged in the state.



The number of COVID positive patients in Mumbai has increased to 77658, with 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The corporate capital has witnessed a total of 4556 COVID-19 deaths so far.



In the last 24 hours, Dharavi has reported six new cases of coronavirus, increasing the number of COVID positive patients to 2268.

178 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area, taking the total number of COVID positive patients at 6605. Four patients died today from Coronavirus in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area, with the death toll increasing to 211.

In the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 462 new COVID patients were found in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of positive patients has increased to 6575. So far, 120 people have died from COVID-19 in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area.

The total number of COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai is presently at 750, said BMC on Tuesday. There are 10,88,032 households in these containment zones with a population of 47,13,779 and 25,931 total COVID-19 cases, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, 67 more Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,810 and death toll to 59 in the force.

On Monday, the BMC said that 17 new positive cases and one death were reported from the Dharavi area of Mumbai. Therefore, the total number of cases in the area stands at 2,262 and the death toll at 82. There are 598 active cases now, the BMC said.

The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till July 31.