Maharashtra Shocker: Drunk Man Murders Younger Brother, Attacks Father While Watching India-Australia World Cup Final Match

Amravati: In a horrifying incident in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, a 32-year-old man, Pravin Ingole, allegedly murdered his younger brother and assaulted his father while engrossed in the India-Australia World Cup cricket final. The shocking episode unfolded in Anjangaon Bari village on a fateful Sunday as Pravin, fuelled by alcohol, watched the intense cricket final on television. The situation took a dark turn when Pravin's father, Ramesh Ingole (65), intervened by snatching his mobile phone, triggering a violent outburst.

In a fit of rage, Pravin mercilessly attacked his father with an iron rod. Simultaneously, his younger brother, Ankit, aged 28, also fell victim to the brutal assault, leading to his tragic demise.

Contrary to initial speculation, the police emphasized that India's defeat in the final was not the catalyst for the gruesome incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack occurred in the midst of Pravin's alcohol-fuelled rage, dismissing any direct link to the cricket match.

"It happened in a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol, though Pravin had blamed his father and brother for consuming meat before the match," the police stated.

Law enforcement officials swiftly responded to the distressing scene, registering a case of murder and initiating a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community grapples with the aftermath of a family torn apart by violence during what should have been a moment of shared excitement and sportsmanship.