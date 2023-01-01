topStoriesenglish
Maharashtra SHOCKER: Man throws newborn on hospital floor after fight with wife, infant stable in ICU

'The Amravati-based accused used to suspect his wife's character since their marriage in 2020 and picked up an argument when he came to visit her after she gave birth to their son on December 30. In a fit of rage, he threw the infant on the floor' official said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:38 PM IST|Source: PTI

Nagpur: A man was arrested for allegedly throwing his newborn son on the floor of a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after a fight with his wife, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place in Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening and the child's condition is stable in the Intensive Care Unit of the facility, the Ajni police station official added.

"The Amravati-based accused used to suspect his wife's character since their marriage in 2020 and picked up an argument when he came to visit her after she gave birth to their son on December 30. In a fit of rage, he threw the infant on the floor," the official said.

"The 32-year-old man was pinned down by nurses and others in ward 46, where the incident took place. They then called police, who arrested the man for attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt," he said.

