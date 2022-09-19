Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2023 dates released on mahahsscboard.in, check MSBSHSE schedule here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the date sheet for the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 Board exams for the academic session 2022-23. Students who will appear for Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC examinations 2023 can check the exam schedule on the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

According to the schedule, the Maharashtra State Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in the months of February and March.

Maharashtra Board Exam dates

According to the official schedule the Maharashtra HSC Exams or Class 12 board exam 2023 will be held from February 21, 2022 to March 20, 2022.

The Maharashtra Board SSC Exams 2023 or Class 10 board exams will be conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 25, 2022.

As of now, the Maharashtra HSC Exams for 2023 will begin in February and Maharashtra board SSC Exams for 2023 will be held in March 2023 however, these dates are of tentative nature and the final dates for the Maharashtra Boards exams for SSC and HSC shall be issued by the MSBSHSE before the examinations.