Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 10th,12th Supplementary result TOMORROW at mahresult.nic.in- Check time and more here

The Maharashtra SSC Supply results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow. Similarly, even the HSC or 12th Supply results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow.

Sep 01, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE 10th,12th Supplementary result TOMORROW at mahresult.nic.in- Check time and more here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the SSC and HSC supplementary result tomorrow, September 2. Candidates who took the Maharashtra board 10th and 12th  examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in. The SSC or HSC result will be announced at 1 pm. As per the updates, the Maharashtra SSC Supply results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow. Similarly, even the HSC or 12th Supply results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow.

Maharashtra Supply result: Here is how to check

Visit the official site at mahresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the HSC/SSC result link.

Key in your log in credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Take print out for future reference.

To check their SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022, students would need their roll number and other login credentials. Once the 10th 12th supply result is declared, the link and steps to check will be updated here. The SSC or class 10th  supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and the  HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.

