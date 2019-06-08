Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 out: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2019 declared at mahresult.nic.in, website crashes

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 out | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra Class 10th results. Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2019 and scores can be viewed on official website mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can also check their Maharashtra State Secondary Certificate (SSC) results on examresults.net.

How to check MSBSHSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net.

Step 2: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and your mother's first name and click on "view result".

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the exam. Candidates who fail to secure the passing marks can sit for Class 10 supplementary board exams tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.