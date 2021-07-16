Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 10 result today, here’s how to check

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce class 10 result today (July 16, 2021). The students need to note that, once announced, they will be able to check their SSC results on the official website of the Maharashtra board — mahresults.nic.in, results.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in.

According to the latest reports, the MSBSHSE will declare class 10 result at 1 pm today. Over 16.58 lakh students have registered for the MSBSHSE class 10 examinations this year.

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Maharashtra government had scrapped the SSC board exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The results will follow the evaluation criteria which will mark students on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Candidates are recommended to visit the official website of the state board for further details.

