Maharashtra SSC result 2021: MSBSHSE's official website down? List of other websites to check result

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website is down and the result links are not active yet. The result was scheduled to be out at 1 pm.

As many as 1, 04, 633 students have received more than 90 percent marks while the results of 4,952 students have been withheld, said reports.

Websites to check result:

Mahresults.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

mahahsscboard.in

indiaresults.com

sscboardpune.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students can check their results here.

