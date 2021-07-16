Maharashtra SSC result 2021: MSBSHSE's official website down? List of other websites to check result

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website is down and the result links are not active yet. The result was scheduled to be out at 1 pm.
As many as 1, 04, 633 students have received more than 90 percent marks while the results of 4,952 students have been withheld, said reports.
Websites to check result:
- Mahresults.nic.in
- sscresult.mkcl.org
- maharashtraeducation.com
- mahahsscboard.in
- indiaresults.com
- sscboardpune.in
- mh-ssc.ac.in
Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results 2021:
Step 1: Visit official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link.
Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.
Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Students can check their results here.