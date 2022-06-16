Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to release the results for the class 10 or SSC board examination on June 17 at 1 pm. The students who appeared in the board exams can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in. The SSC or class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – the first shift was held between 10:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second was held from 3 pm and continued till 5:15 pm. This year the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination was successfully conducted by MSBSHSE. All the precautions and guidelines were followed by the schools and teachers.

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter today and wrote that the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 would be released online tomorrow for students to check at 1 PM.

Results, once released can be checked by the students on following sites-

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Here is how you can check your result:

Students can check their class 10 results, Maharashtra Board following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outperformed boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.