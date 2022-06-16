NewsIndia
SSC RESULT 2022 MAHARASHTRA BOARD

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: SSC results to be out on June 17 at mahresult.nic.in; check time and other details

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to release the results for the class 10 or SSC board examination on June 17 at 1 pm, students can check thier score at mahahsscboard.in

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
  • Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 to be out tomorrow on June 15
  • The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter today and wrote that the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 would be released online tomorrow for students to check at 1 PM
  • The SSC or class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022

Trending Photos

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: SSC results to be out on June 17 at mahresult.nic.in; check time and other details

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to release the results for the class 10 or SSC board examination on June 17 at 1 pm. The students who appeared in the board exams can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in. The SSC or class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – the first shift was held between 10:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second was held from 3 pm and continued till 5:15 pm. This year the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examination was successfully conducted by MSBSHSE. All the precautions and guidelines were followed by the schools and teachers. 

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter today and wrote that the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 would be released online tomorrow for students to check at 1 PM.

Results, once released can be checked by the students on following sites-

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

Here is how you can check your result:

Students can check their class 10 results, Maharashtra Board following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links

Step 3: Enter required credentials and submit

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outperformed boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

 

ssc result 2022 maharashtra boardssc 10th result 2022SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra board website 10th10th result 2022 maharashtra board10th ssc result 2022maharashtra ssc result 2022maharesult.nic.in 2022 ssc result10th Board Result 2022mahresult-nic-in 2022 ssc result10th result 2022 maharashtra board date10th Resultssc result 2022 maharashtra board date10th ssc result 2022 datemahresult.nic.in 2022 sscssc board result 2022 std 10ssc result 2021 maharashtra boardwww.mahresult.nic.in 2022 ssc10th result 2022 maharashtra board websitessc board result 2022ssc board result 2022 datessc result 2022 maharashtra board declared datemaharesult.nic.in ssc result10th ssc result 2022 date maharashtrassc maharashtra board result 2022ssc result 2022 datessc result 2022 maharashtra board website

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?