MAHARASHTRA CM SUSPENSE

Maharashtra Swearing-In On Thursday Without Eknath Shinde? BJP Leader's Big Claim Amid Stalemate

The new Mahayuti government is set to be sworn in on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP unit said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 07:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra Swearing-In On Thursday Without Eknath Shinde? BJP Leader's Big Claim Amid Stalemate (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra News: The new Mahayuti government is set to be sworn in on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit said.

"The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai," state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on X on Saturday evening. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

The announcement came amid the ongoing suspense over the name of the next Maharashtra CM and Eknath Shinde's stand following the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. According to media reports, Fadnavis is likely to become the next CM, and Ajit Pawar is expected to be his deputy.

