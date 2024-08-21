Advertisement
Maharashtra: Teacher Held For Showing Obscene Videos To Girl Students, Dismissed

The development comes amid protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town near Mumbai. 

|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 03:31 PM IST|Source: PTI
Maharashtra: Teacher Held For Showing Obscene Videos To Girl Students, Dismissed

AKOLA: A 47-year-old government school teacher in Maharashtra's Akola district has been arrested after a few girl students alleged that he had been harassing them by showing obscene videos. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer B Vaishnavi said that the accused teacher, Pramod Sardar, has also been dismissed from service.

The development comes amid protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town near Mumbai. The alleged crime by the teacher came to light when the girl students called the toll-free number of the Child Welfare Committee.

Members of the committee visited the school on Tuesday morning and spoke to some of the girls, following which a case was registered against the teacher for allegedly outraging the modesty of women and sexual harassment.

As per the FIR registered at Ural police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, six girl students complained that the teacher had been showing them obscene videos for the past four months, a police official had said on Tuesday.

