हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL Betting

Maharashtra: Three held, one booked for betting on IPL match

Police have arrested three persons in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township near here and registered a case against another one for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, an official said.

Maharashtra: Three held, one booked for betting on IPL match
Represenatational image

Police have arrested three persons in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township near here and registered a case against another one for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a property in Kalewadi area, where the accused were betting on a match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals teams on Saturday, he said.

"While three persons were arrested, the police also registered a case against one more accused," the official said.

The match was being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje village. Police said they have seized cash worth Rs 27.25 lakh, eight mobile phones and other material from the accused.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL BettingIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsMaharashtra
Next
Story

Goa Cabinet portfolio allocation: CM Pramod Sawant keeps key Home, Finance ministries, check full list here

Must Watch

PT1M35S

No-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan rejected in Pakistan Parliament