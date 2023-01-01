topStoriesenglish
Maharashtra: Two held for stealing bags containing Rs 2 lakh in coins from bank in Palghar

Four bags containing ₹ 2 lakh in 20-rupee coins were stolen. Working on various leads, the two were arrested from Salwad-Shivajinagar area on Friday. 

Palghar: Two persons were arrested for allegedly breaking into a bank in Palghar in Maharashtra in the intervening night of December 29 and 30 and stealing ₹ 2 lakh in coins, a police official said on Sunday.

The theft took place in the Boisar branch of a nationalised bank by removing the iron grill of a window and dismantling the exhaust fan to get into the strong room, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

"Four bags containing ₹ 2 lakh in 20-rupee coins were stolen. Working on various leads, the two were arrested from Salwad-Shivajinagar area here on Friday. We have recovered ₹ 1.80 lakh of the looted amount," he said.

