Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan to allow alcohol sale from Monday amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: A day after the Centre lifted some restrictions amid the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, several states have decided to open up liquor shops in the hopes of driving up state revenues. The Ministry of Home Affairs in its order has allowed the sale of non-essential items but with riders. Alcohol shops that fall under the Orange and Green zones will be allowed to function as long as they maintain social distancing norms and no more than six people allowed.

The Maharashtra government, though has taken the decision that shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to function from Monday (May 4, 2020) at all non-containment zones as strict imposition of the social distancing norms.

Also, the shop should not be situated near a residentional colony and should be a standalone alcohol shop.

While, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh announced that standalone liquor and beer shops under the Orange and Green zones will be allowed to function from Monday, as India enters the third phase of nationwide lockdown.

Shops selling alcohol will be allowed to open from 10 am to 7 pm and will have to follow strict social distancing norms strictly. No shops will be allowed to open in the red zone districts and lockdown rules will remain enforced in these areas.

Excise Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, "Circles at the specified distance will be made on roads outside the shops and only five customers at a time will be allowed to make purchases."

In Madhya Pradesh, collectors of the respective districts will take the decision on opening liquor shops. In a circular the state excise department stated that liquor and bhaang shops can be opened from 7 am to 7 pm only. A decision on opening these shops should be taken in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre for green, orange and red zones, an official from the state public relations department said.

In Rajasthan, the state goverment has allowed the sale of liquor but sale of 'paan', 'gutka' and tobacco products will remain prohibited. Shops selling liquor will have to ensure social distancing, the state government said in its release.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the state government is considering to impose a "COVID cess" on liquor to support the institutions which have been adversely affected by the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was quoted as saying by PTI. It has also sought reports from deputy commissioners on whether liquor vends should be opened as coronavirus situation is different from district to district.