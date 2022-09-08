New Delhi: As Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed sudden thunder and lightning following a spell of rain, the India Meteorological Department issued Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Nashik and several other districts for next 5 days. According to IMD Mumbai, in view of active monsoon conditions, enhancement in rainfall activity is expected over Maharashtra in the next 4 to 5 days.

“Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40km/h very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Osmanabd & Latur during next 3-4 hours,” said IMD Mumbai on Thursday morning.

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between September 8 and 12, with a wet spell in the city on September 9, 10 and 11.

A cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area/depression is likely to come up over central parts of Bay of Bengal, informed Skymet Weather Services, a private weather forecasting company.

“This weather feature will reach the east coast on September 8, with an east-west oriented trough extending across Maharashtra up to Mumbai,” Skymet said in a statement on Wednesday.

“There are chances of light to moderate rain on September 8, 9, and 10. By the evening of September 10, rain activity may increase in the city. There will be short intensive spells on September 11 and 12,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said.