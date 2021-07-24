Maharashtra will chalk out plan to relocate people living in hilly areas in view of landslides, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: After incessant rainfall caused several landslides in Maharashtra in the past few days leading to evacuation of thousands of people, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (July 24) said the state government would chalk out plans to permanently shift and relocate people living in hilly areas.

The CM also informed that his government has decided to formulate a plan for the management of water as many parts of the state, especially the western Maharashtra region, witnesses floods during monsoon due to spike in river water levels, PTI reported.

“In view of such incidents (of landslide), people living on hill slopes and hilly areas would be shifted and relocated. A plan would be made to shift small settlements from such places,” he said.

Further, the Shiv Sena CM added, “Flooding is witnessed in western Maharashtra during monsoon due to rise in water level of rivers. Hence, a policy would be formulated for management of water in this region.”

The Maharashtra CM was addressing mediapersons at Taliye village of Raigad district, where a landslide on Thursday evening killed at least 37 people.

The chief minister assured assistance to the victims and kins of those who lost their lives during floods. "You will be taken care of. Don't worry," he said.

Torrential rains caused major landslides at five other places apart from Taliye village in the state in the last couple of days. Two more incidents of landslides occurred in Raigad district, while three others have happened in Satara district.

(With agency inputs)

