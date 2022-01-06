Maharashtra witnesses massive Covid-19 spike, Mumbai alone has 20,181 fresh cases

Mumbai: On Thursday (January 6), Mumbai made a new grim record - India's financial capital reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (January 6), a fresh all-time high daily count and up 5,015 from a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With these additions, Mumbai's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388, the BMC said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 15,166 new coronavirus infections, surpassing the previous all time-high of 11,163 logged in April 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic. As many as 10,860 cases were reported in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra reported 36,265 new coronavirus cases including 79 infections of Omicron variant, the Health Department informed. The total tally of active cases stands at 1.14 lakh.

Meanwhile, the capital Delhi also saw a sharp spile in Covid-19 cases. In a massive surge, Delhi on Thursday recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of new cases recorded on Thursday is 41 per cent more than the figure the day before. On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded in Delhi with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent respectively, according to official figures.

