Maharashtra:15-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Refuses To Get Him New Mobile Phone

Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house while his mother and sister were asleep

|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2024, 08:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
Maharashtra:15-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Refuses To Get Him New Mobile Phone Representative image

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after his mother refused to get him a mobile phone on his birthday in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Miraj city on Saturday night, an official said.

Vishwajeet Ramesh Chamdanwale allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house while his mother and sister were asleep, he said.

The official said Vishwajeet celebrated his birthday two days ago and had asked his mother for a mobile phone. The mother denied the request due to some financial problems.

The boy's family found him hanging the next day, he said.

The official added an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

