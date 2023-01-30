Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2023: Remembering ‘Father of the Nation’ With These Inspirational Quotes

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Mahatma Gandhi, fondly known as Bapu, is the Father of our Nation. He has been a strong supporter of India's freedom and independence cause. Mahatma Gandhi, or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, in the Gujarat town of Porbandar. He preached nonviolent resistance and was in the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. This resulted in India's eventual independence in 1947. His strong commitment to 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) earned him international acclaim.

Nathuram Godse killed him at Gandhi Smriti at the Birla House during his evening prayers on January 30, 1948. Martyr's Day, or Shaheed Diwas, is honored in commemoration of this great freedom fighter. On this day, the central government has directed that states and union territories observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to honor the leaders and fighters who died during the liberation struggle. Despite the fact that Mahatma Gandhi died 75 years ago, he continues to inspire future generations. His life ideals and wisdom have inspired countless people.

Take a look at some of the inspirational quotes from Mahatma Gandhi:

"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."

"A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.

God demands nothing less than complete self-surrender as the price for the only real freedom that is worth having.

If a man reaches the heart of his own religion, he has reached the heart of the others too. There is only one God, and there are many paths to him.

I know, to banish anger altogether from one's breast is a difficult task. It cannot be achieved through pure personal effort. It can be done only by God's grace.

I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2023

