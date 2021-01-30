Mahatma Gandhi's 73rd death anniversary today: Famous and inspiring quotes of Father of the Nation

NEW DELHI: Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, who is popularly known as 'Bapu' died on this day, January 30, 1948. On Saturday, the nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation. President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

This day is marked as the Martyr’s Day to honour Bapu. Gandhiji will always be remembered for using non-violence to unite the Indians for freedom struggle. He was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.



On the 73rd death anniversary of Bapu, here are some inspirational quotes of Mahatma Gandhi:

- You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

- Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

- Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

- Where there is love, there is life.

- Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.

- The first principle of non-violent action is that of non-cooperation with everything humiliating.

- I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

- A man is but the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes.

- Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.