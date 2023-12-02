The Maheshwar Assembly constituency in West Nimar, one of Madhya Pradesh's 230 legislative constituencies, witnessed voters exercising their rights on November 17, 2023. The election results are scheduled for declaration on December 3. As per the Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, the state comprises 5,61,36,229 voters, including 75,304 service voters, with a demographic breakdown of 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1373 third-gender voters.

Anticipating a fierce contest between Congress and BJP, key candidates in the 2023 Maheshwar elections include Rajkumar Mev (BJP) and Vijayalakshmi Sadho (INC). The voter turnout in Maheshwar was 82.99% in the 2023 elections.

In 2018, Dr. Vijaylaxmi Sadho of the Indian National Congress emerged victorious, defeating Independent candidate Mev Rajkumar with a substantial margin of 35,836 votes. This electoral scenario underscores the dynamic political landscape in Maheshwar.