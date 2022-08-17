NewsIndia
MAHUA MOITRA

Mahua Maitra DRIBBLING with a football, holding her SAREE in one hand - SEE PICS

Trinamool MP Mahua Maitra was seen playing football as part of that party programme. The Trinamool MP herself shared the picture. In the caption of the photo, he wrote, "Kicking it off for Khela Hobe Dibas".

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mamata Banerjee announced that August 16 will be observed as 'Khela Hobe Diwas' in the state.
  • The Chief Minister said that she expects maximum participation of the youths in this event.
  • Trinamool Congress' slogan during the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021 was 'Khela Hobe'.

Wearing saree, sneakers on feet, sunglasses on eyes. On Tuesday (August 16), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Maitra was seen dribbling with a football, holding her saree in one hand. On this day, Trinamool Congress announced to observe 'Khela Hobe Diwas'. The leaders of the team organized football matches across West Bengal for the promotion of sport. Trinamool MP Mahua Maitra was seen playing football as part of that party programme. The Trinamool MP herself shared the picture. In the caption of the photo, he wrote, "Kicking it off for Khela Hobe Dibas".

Last year, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that August 16 will be observed as 'Khela Hobe Diwas' in the state. The Chief Minister said that she expects maximum participation of the youths in this event. Incidentally, Trinamool Congress' slogan during the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021 was 'Khela Hobe'. That slogan was very popular. In the elections, the BJP suffered a crushing defeat. The Trinamool Congress formed the government for the third time in the state with the slogan of  'Khela Hobe'' in front of it.

On this day, the TMC supremo said in a tweet, "I want to extend my heartiest wishes on Khela Hobe Diwas. After the phenomenal success of last year's event, we look forward to even more participation from young people today. May this day sustain the enthusiasm of our young citizens. The youth are the most faithful pioneers of progress!”

