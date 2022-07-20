Nothing is going right in the Uttar Pradesh government these days. The cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath government Dinesh Khatik has resigned from his post. Minister of State for Water Resources Dinesh Khatik has sent his resignation to senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has left the post saying that "Main Dalit hun, isiliye mujhe nazarandaj kiya gaya hai."

In his letter he wrote, "I belong to the Dalit community. That's why I was ignored. Rules were Ignored in Namami Ganga and Har Ghar Jal Yojana. It is happening. Corruption is happening in transfer posting. I am from Dalit community. That's why no one listening to me. Dalit society is hurt by my neglect. I do not exist as a minister. I am neither called in the meeting nor am I told about the work being done in my ministry. I am giving my resignation after being hurt."

There was already speculation about the resignation of Minister of State for Water Resources Dinesh Khatik. It is being told that Dinesh Khatik is angry with the senior minister of his department, Swatantra Dev Singh. On Tuesday, Khatik had attended the cabinet meeting. After this he left the government car and went to his house in Meerut. The news is also that his recommendation for transfer in Jal Shakti Department was not heard and due to lack of clear division of work, he has nothing to do.

Dinesh Khatik had also switched off his phone. And now he has resigned from his post.