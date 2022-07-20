NewsIndia
UP News Update: Yogi Adityanath's 'SURGICAL STRIKE' against corruption, 5 officers including PWD head suspended

UP News Update: The latest case is that in Lucknow, the Yogi government has suspended 5 officers. The names of PWD Head and Chief Engineer Manoj Gupta are also among the officers who have been suspended. This action has been taken due to irregularity of transfers in the department.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is adopting a strict attitude against corruption. The latest case is that in Lucknow, the Yogi government has suspended 5 officers. The names of PWD Head and Chief Engineer Manoj Gupta are also among the officers who have been suspended. This action has been taken due to irregularity of transfers in the department. This action has come after the action taken on 18 July on Anil Kumar Pandey, OSD of PWD Minister Jitin Prasad. 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said roads are for people to commute and no religious activity should be allowed to hinder traffic movement. Adityanath asked officials to ensure that there is no display of fire arms in religious yatras and processions, and issued directives to establish health posts on the Kanwar Yatra routes. He was addressing senior officials of the state via video-conferencing, an official spokesperson said.

"Roads are for people to commute. No religious programmes should be allowed to hinder the traffic. Clear directives have been issued in this regard, and it should be strictly followed with zero tolerance," the chief minister said.

Talks are of great importance in a democracy, and using this, the state government succeeded in removing loudspeakers installed unnecessarily, Adityanath said. He said that for night stay of Kanwariyas, security and public convenience should be kept in mind and foot-patrolling done. Police helpline 112 should remain active, Adityanath said.

