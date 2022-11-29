Akhilesh Yadav counters Adityanath's 'parivarvad' claim, posts collage of BJP leaders' 'Vanshvaad'

New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the SP and the Yadav family of dynastic politics, party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (November 29, 2022) posted a collage of photographs in response to the BJP's 'parivarvad' charge against him. Taking to his official Twitter account, Yadav posted a collage that included photographs of all the BJP leaders whose sons and daughters are leaders in the party.

"Picture abhi baki hai (The picture is not over yet)," Yadav captioned the photo collage.

The collage of 18 pictures listed BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BS Yediyurappa, Rajnath Singh, Raman Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and several others whose relatives are holding posts in the party organisation.

The attack came days ahead of the bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party founder and Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The SP has chosen Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh, as its candidate in Mainpuri while the BJP has picked former Samajwadi Party MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya for the seat.

The BJP leaders campaigning in Mainpuri are accusing the Yadav clan of practising dynastic politics.

Earlier on Monday, Adityanath had also accused the SP and the Yadav family of dynastic politics.

"Some people do politics in the name of secularism, raise big slogans and call themselves socialists but their real character is only 'parivarvad'," he had said.

"They need everything for the family, be it the post of the national president, chief minister, national general secretary, MP, MLA, block head -- all from the family. They cannot move out of the circle of the family," the BJP leader had said.