topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAINPURI BYPOLL

Akhilesh Yadav counters Adityanath's 'parivarvad' claim, posts collage of BJP leaders' 'Vanshvaad'

Ahead of the Mainpuri bypoll, the BJP leaders are accusing the Yadav clan of practising dynastic politics, as they have chosen Dimple, wife of Akhilesh, as its candidate for the seat.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Akhilesh Yadav counters Adityanath's 'parivarvad' claim, posts collage of BJP leaders' 'Vanshvaad'

New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the SP and the Yadav family of dynastic politics, party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (November 29, 2022) posted a collage of photographs in response to the BJP's 'parivarvad' charge against him. Taking to his official Twitter account, Yadav posted a collage that included photographs of all the BJP leaders whose sons and daughters are leaders in the party.

"Picture abhi baki hai (The picture is not over yet)," Yadav captioned the photo collage. 

The collage of 18 pictures listed BJP leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BS Yediyurappa, Rajnath Singh, Raman Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and several others whose relatives are holding posts in the party organisation.

The attack came days ahead of the bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party founder and Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav. The SP has chosen Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh, as its candidate in Mainpuri while the BJP has picked former Samajwadi Party MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya for the seat.

The BJP leaders campaigning in Mainpuri are accusing the Yadav clan of practising dynastic politics.

Earlier on Monday, Adityanath had also accused the SP and the Yadav family of dynastic politics

"Some people do politics in the name of secularism, raise big slogans and call themselves socialists but their real character is only 'parivarvad'," he had said.

"They need everything for the family, be it the post of the national president, chief minister, national general secretary, MP, MLA, block head -- all from the family. They cannot move out of the circle of the family," the BJP leader had said.

Live Tv

Mainpuri bypollAkhilesh YadavYogi AdityanathBJPSP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS