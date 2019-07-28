close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

Major attack on security forces averted in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

A major Naxal attack on security forces was averted on Sunday thanks to the alertness of local administration in Raynar Batumpara area of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

Major attack on security forces averted in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Narayanpur
Representative Image

Narayanpur: A major Naxal attack on security forces was averted on Sunday thanks to the alertness of local administration in Raynar Batumpara area of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

According to police, around 50 armed Naxalites had formed an L-type ambush for inflicting maximum damage on security forces during Sahid Saptah (Martyrs` week) which is being observed by the CPI-Maoist.

Live TV

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police formed a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and some policemen and launched an operation to clear the area from Naxals.

When the team reached Raynar Batumpara area at around 11:30 am, Naxals detonated two IEDs and started indiscriminate firing. "The police team was swift and alert and reacted immediately resulting in an exchange of fire for about 40 minutes after which Naxalites fled taking advantage of heavy rains, forests, and mountains," said Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg.

No injury to security personnel or civilian was reported.
 

Tags:
ChhattisgarhSecurity forcesNarayanpurNaxals
Next
Story

Amarnath Yatra 2019 suspended due to inclement weather

Must Watch

PT18M10S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 28th July 2019