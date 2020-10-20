Major blunder in NEET 2020 exam results revealed, All India topper declared as failed

In a surprising development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently declared a topper as failed in NEET 2020 result. The student named Mridul Rawat, who failed the NEET 2020 as per the first marksheet issued by NTA, actually emerged as an All India Topper in the ST category.

Mridul then challenged the result declared by the NTA and after rechecking of the OMR sheet and Answer Key, it was found that he is an All India Topper in ST category.

The 17-year-old Rawat is a resident of Gangapur town of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. On October 16, when the NTA had declared the result, it gave Mridul 329 points in 720. But after rechecking it was found that Mridul has obtained 650 out of 720 marks.

According to Mridul, his All India rank in General Category is 3577.

However, a mistake was also spotted by Mridul in the second marksheet issued by the NTA. In the second marksheet, the sum of of his marks shows 650 but only three hundred twenty-nine were written in words.

In a first, two candidates attained full marks in NEET 2020 exams. Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Delhi's Akanksha Singh have scored 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab has been ranked first and Singh second as per the NTA's tie-breaking policy, the officials said.

Live TV

"I cleared all my doubts during the coronavirus period as there was extra time and I saw this period as an opportunity," Soyeb told Zee Media.