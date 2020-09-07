Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Agra; several fire brigade officials on spot

AGRA: A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Monday (September 7). According to reports, the chemical factory is located close to Sikandara vegetable market in the city.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are being carried out to douse the flames.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon. As flames continued to intensify, the fire became uncontrollable with thick black smoke emerging from the building, thus creating a panic in the area.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.