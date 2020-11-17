हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai fire

Major fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Kurla West; 5 firetenders on spot

According to ANI, the fire broke out at the godown at Khadi No.3 near Sarvodaya Hotel in Kurla West. 

Major fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai&#039;s Kurla West; 5 firetenders on spot
ANI photo grab

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai's Kurla West on Tuesday (November 17) morning. 

According to ANI, the fire broke out at the godown at Khadi No.3 near Sarvodaya Hotel in Kurla West. Upon receiving the information, the fire department rushed at least five firetenders to the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have so far been reported in the incident. 

